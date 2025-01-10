Best Before, which offers food and personal care products at lower prices than local retailers, has increased its product range.

The new products include prominent brands such as Mountain Dew, Oshee, Cote D’Or, Toblerone, Hershey’s, Bokomo, Caffelux, Willards, Koo, Robertsons, and Labelo.

Founded by Mark Gordon and Alain Soriano in 2017, Best Before offers food and personal care products at lower prices than Checkers and Pick n Pay.

The retailer offers lower prices than other retailers by selling short and past-dated products.

According to BusinessTech, the products are past their best-before date, but they are safe to use as they remain within their use-by date.

The best-before date on most items estimates how long a product will remain at optimal quality, not whether it is safe to use.

To give shoppers peace of mind, it said it would refund any product bought in its stores if the client was not satisfied with their purchase.

Best Before reportedly buys large quantities of products from trusted and reputable suppliers around their best-before date, which gives them great discounts. These discounts are passed on to consumers, enabling the retailer to undercut Checkers, Pick n Pay, Spar, and Shoprite.

The business model proved very popular in South Africa, where many consumers and households are cash-strapped.

Over the last seven years, Best Before grew from one store in Wendywood, Sandton, to six stores in Johannesburg and its latest one in Pretoria, which opened in October 2024.

The other Best Before stores are based in Boksburg, Sandton, Edenvale, Fourways, Northcliff, Krugersdorp, and the Atterbury Lifestyle Centre in Pretoria.

The company also offers online shopping for customers in Gauteng, with plans to expand to other provinces around South Africa.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).