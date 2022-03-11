Stats SA reports that South Africa's manufacturing production increased by 2.9% in January 2022 compared with January 2021.



The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions: food and beverages (11.5% and contributing 2.5 percentage points); wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing (6.8% and contributing 0.7 of a percentage point); and basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (3.2% and contributing 0.6 of a percentage point).



Seasonally adjusted manufacturing production increased by 4.0% in the three months ended January 2022 compared with the previous three months. Nine of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported positive growth rates over this period.





The largest positive contributions were made by the following divisions: basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (6.3% and contributing 1.3 percentage points); motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (11.3% and contributing 1.0 percentage point); and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (3.5% and contributing 0.7 of a percentage point).



Manufacturing sales



Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 4.7% in January 2022 compared with December 2021. This followed month-on-month changes of 1.1% in December 2021 and 8.8% in November 2021.



Seasonally adjusted manufacturing sales increased by 8.1% in the three months ended January 2022 compared with the previous three months. The largest contributions were made by the following divisions: motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment (22.7% and contributing 2.5 percentage points); basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery (9.5% and contributing 2.3 percentage points); and petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products (7.0% and contributing 1.3 percentage points).

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).