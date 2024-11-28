Proflight Zambia has partnered with Turkish Airlines in its first interline agreement with a European carrier. The deal boosts connectivity between Southern Africa and Europe, enabling seamless travel from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Livingstone and Lusaka via Turkish Airlines' extensive network.

The interline agreement, launching in November 2024, will enhance connectivity between Turkish Airlines' European network and Proflight's routes in Southern Africa. While Turkish Airlines operates direct flights to Lusaka twice weekly, passengers can also book connecting flights through Johannesburg or Cape Town.

"Proflight is excited to partner with Turkish Airlines, a global airline that shares our commitment to connectivity, safety, reliability, and exceptional service," says Captain Josias Walubita, Proflight Zambia's director of flight operations. "This agreement will simplify travel for passengers from Europe to Zambia, supporting our vision of positioning Zambia as a regional gateway."

