The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has called for equity and fairness to all sections and segments in Nigeria and recommended passage of the Tax Reform Bills before the National Assembly.

Moreover, it expressed commitment to constructive engagement on national policy formulation and legislative reforms.

The apex Islamic body in Nigeria made the recommendations in a memorandum presented on Tuesday to the Senate Committee on Finance by the head of its legal unit, Haroun Eze, who doubles as one of the Imams of the National Mosque, Abuja, during the committee’s public hearing on the bills.

In the memorandum, made available to the Nigerian Tribune in Abuja, the NSCIA stated that it only got to know about the public hearing through the media on Monday, February 24, submitting that it was making its recommendations considering the importance of the bills to Nigerians, particularly the Muslim ummah.

It then recommended that all major technical and socio-political issues raised by different sections and segments of the country should be diligently considered and addressed to the satisfaction of all.

It said: “The NSCIA, as the representative of all Muslims from all parts of the country, recommends that all the major technical and socio-political issues raised by different sections and segments of the country should be diligently considered and equitably addressed to the satisfaction of almost, if not, all segments of the country.

“The 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides for the establishment of Shariah Court of Appeal for Muslim personal laws which include marriage and inheritance.

“Therefore, all sections of the bills that may directly or indirectly impugn on the law on Shariah would be unconstitutional and should therefore be removed.

“The term ‘ecclesiastical’ used in a section of the bills should be changed to ‘religious’ in order not to give the impression that it excluded some religious group.

“Taking all the above into consideration, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs recommends the passage of the bills.

“While we appreciate the opportunity to make this submission, the Council remains committed to constructive engagement in national policy formulation and legislative reforms.”

