Nigeria’s total public debt stock rose to N49.85 trillion as of March 31, 2023, about $108.30 billion.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) that released the figure at the weekend explained that the total public debt stock comprises the external and domestic debts of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Comparatively, the Total Public Debt Stock for the preceding period, December 31, 2022, stood at N46.25 trillion (USD 103.31 Billion).

During the period, there were increases in the debt stock of the FGN, states and the FCT,” the DMO highlighted.

It added that the Public Debt Stock for March 2023 does not include the FGN’s N22.719 trillion Ways and Means advances of the Central Bank of Nigeria whose securitisation was approved by the National Assembly in May 2023.

The amount, the DMO explained, will be included in the FGN’s domestic debt stock from June 2023.

by Joseph Inokotong