The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Mr Pius Ukeyima, expressed concern about the increasing rejection of exported agro-products from the country.

This, he adduced, was due to a lack of proper packaging by exporters, just as he said that a proper packaging system is an essential tool for successful agro-export

The Executive Secretary stated this on Monday in Makurdi when he delivered a keynote address during a one-day stakeholders enlightenment workshop on proper packaging systems.

Ukeyima said that Benue was rich in natural resources and agricultural potential, with a variety of products that have significant export potential, but said that most of the products end up in waste due to ignorance about proper packaging.

According to him, “From its rich agricultural produce, including yam, cassava, and rice, to its vast array of livestock, Benue is poised to become a vital player in Nigeria’s export landscape.

“However, to fully harness this potential, we must confront the challenges that hinder our success, which include packaging.

“Packaging is much more than a means of wrapping products; it is a critical element in the export process,” Ukeyima explained.

The Executive Secretary further said that when goods are well packaged, they protect the integrity of the goods, ensure compliance with international standards, and enhance marketability.

“Unfortunately, most exporters in Nigeria failed to understand this.

“The right packaging can make a world of difference, influencing a buyer’s decision and elevating our products’ appeal in foreign markets,” he said.

Ukeyima charged participants to comply with international standards such as packaging regulations specific to the target markets, adding that different countries had varied requirements for safety, labelling, and materials used for packaging.

“As exporters, we must ensure that the products we export comply with these regulations to avoid costly rejection and delay,” he admonished.

While advising exporters to use eco-friendly materials for agro products that meet regulatory demands in many regions and also strengthen brand image, Ukeyima said that agro exporters should prototype and test packaging to help identify potential issues with durability, aesthetics, and functionality, allowing for refinement before export.

Also speaking, the Benue Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Mr Manasseh Orpin, said that Benue has the capacity to feed the whole country if the state’s agricultural resources are harnessed.

He, however, advised exporters to stop cutting corners by bypassing standards, just as he said that a product would surely be rejected even if it was well processed but not well packaged.

