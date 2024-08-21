The Supervisor for Environment in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, Moses Mugidi, has issued a seven-day notice to traders on the motorways in Effurun market to evacuate their businesses or face sanctions.

Mugidi issued the notice on Saturday in Effurun market to traders who were trading on the roadside.

“We have a matching order to clean up Uvwie and for that all structures on the motorways that cause roadblocks and possible human and vehicular discomfort and impediment will no longer be tolerated in Uvwie,” Mugidi said.

He stated that the chairman of the local government area, Mr Anthony Ofoni, has zero tolerance for filth and illegal structures.

He further stated that roads were meant for vehicular movement and not for street trading, adding that the regular gridlock at Effurun market is as a result of street trading.

“After the seven days of notice, any goods or products displayed on the motorways will be confiscated by the environmental task force,” he warned.

