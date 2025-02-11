The Federal Government has launched the Motherland Africa 2025 Carnival to position Nigeria as a hub for African culture, investment, and tourism. Speaking at the event in Abuja, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, emphasized the administration’s commitment to attracting Nigerians in the diaspora, encouraging foreign investment, and curbing the ‘Japa syndrome.’

Musawa highlighted plans to develop Diaspora City as part of a broader strategy, Destination 2030: Nigeria Everywhere, aimed at leveraging Nigeria’s rich heritage and economic potential for global engagement. She described the carnival as a catalyst for sustained connections between the diaspora, investors, and travelers, fostering deeper ties with Nigeria’s dynamic experiences.

The Minister also announced the ‘See Motherland Through Your Eyes’ competition, inviting participants to showcase Nigeria’s landscapes, communities, and traditions through visual storytelling. She called on government agencies, ministries, and private sector partners to collaborate in shaping Nigeria’s tourism and investment landscape, emphasizing that the initiative provides a strategic platform for long-term partnerships to drive economic growth and enhance global cultural exchange.

Managing Director of Discover Motherland Africa, Mrs. Chidimma Nwankwo, described the initiative as a transformative movement reconnecting the Nigerian diaspora to their roots while unlocking cultural pride and investment opportunities. She urged the global diaspora to experience Nigeria not just as visitors but as active participants in a redefined vision of tourism.

The initiative features cultural exchanges, business exhibitions, a travel hub, a citizenship-by-investment program, and a closing concert celebrating music and heritage.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).