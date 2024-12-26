The Director-General, Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA), Oludolapo Eso-Ajanaku has affirmed the agency’s commitment towards taking proactive measures to stimulate economic growth in Oyo state.

According to him, the agency remains committed to establishing a thriving, efficient, and organised signage ecosystem that aligns with the state’s broader economic and environmental development goals.

Eso-Ajanaku said this while speaking with journalists in his office on Wednesday.

He said “Looking ahead to 2025, OYSAA is poised to build on its achievements by intensifying its enforcement protocols to ensure regulatory compliance, further enhance revenue generation, and promote the aesthetic appeal of Oyo State through a well-organised Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising landscape.

“These proactive measures are designed to foster collaboration, stimulate economic growth, and elevate the visual appeal of Oyo State. The agency remains committed to establishing a thriving, efficient, and organised signage ecosystem that aligns with the state’s broader economic and environmental development goals.

“This accomplishment highlights the agency’s strategic internal reorganization, realignment of goals, and strengthened stakeholder engagement. The measures implemented in 2024 have positioned the agency for continued growth and success in 2025.”

Speaking on the achievements of the agency in the year 2024, he noted that measures implemented by the agency in 2024 have positioned the agency for continued growth and success in 2025.

He attributed the success of OYSAA in 2024 to the dedication of OYSAA’s management and staff while he also appreciated the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde for his leadership and steadfast support in fostering an environment that has empowered the agency to maximise its potential and significantly enhance its contribution to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Oyo State.

He said, “For the first time since 2021, the Oyo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (OYSAA) has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing its previous performance benchmarks.

“I attributed this success to the unwavering dedication of OYSAA’s management and staff and His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, for your leadership and steadfast support.“

Eso-Ajanaku highlighted to journalists key initiatives driving the agency’s improved performance.

He emphasised the pivotal role of the Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM), he said “The GRM serves as a channel for resolving disputes, addressing concerns, and ensuring transparency with practitioners and the general public and the impending deployment of GAPLOG, an innovative Geographic Information System (GIS)-based advertising asset management technological tool developed in collaboration with Bytes and Barter under the State Action Business Enabling Reform (SABER).

“These initiatives are designed to enhance the ease of doing business, optimize revenue generation, and solidify OYSAA’s commitment to operational excellence in Oyo State.”

Eso-Ajanaku further stated that OYSAA will intensify enforcement efforts in 2025 to remove illegal, abandoned, dilapidated, and clustered advertising structures, as well as those belonging to practitioners and business owners indebted to the agency.

He, however, urged third-party practitioners and business owners to settle outstanding debts promptly, upgrade the quality of their advertising infrastructures, and maintain the cleanliness and aesthetic appeal of their advertising environments.

These measures, he affirmed, aim to foster a more organized, efficient, and visually appealing Out-Of-Home (OOH) ecosystem in Oyo State.

