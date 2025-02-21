The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Agricultural Support Programme is set to benefit over two hundred farmers including students across the 21 local government areas of Anambra.

The wife of the State governor and coordinator of the programme in the state, Dr (Mrs) Nonye Soludo, revealed this while speaking to Journalists shortly after the official launching of the training programme at the Anambra State Polytechnic Mbaukwu, on Thursday.

She said the initiative is designed to promote sustainable agricultural practices and strengthen food security and that at the end of the training, the successful ones will be empowered with funds.

She noted that the programme focuses on the following key initiatives—the Anambra State Women Agricultural Support Programme, the Youth Agricultural Support Programme, and the Every Home a Garden Initiative.

However, these initiatives will equip women and young farmers with essential resources to expand their agricultural ventures while contributing to local and national food production.

According to her, all states have been empowered to train and support women farmers, assist young farmers, encourage home gardening, and revitalize the Young Farmers initiatives nationwide.

“Here in Anambra State, over 200 farmers will be trained and supported in crop production, fishery, or poultry farming, among others.

The training programme targets mostly young farmers to equip them with skills in fishery, poultry production, baking, groundnut extraction, etc.

The Every Home a Garden Initiative is designed to encourage home food production and enhance food security. It will also encourage every Nigerian to go into farming.

Mrs Soludo emphasised further that the programme is a holistic approach to boosting agricultural productivity while ensuring food sustainability in Anambra State and beyond.

She urged them to extend the knowledge they will acquire during the training to others in their various communities and farm settlements.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the initiative is one of Nigeria’s first lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu’s economic policy to empower vulnerable Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnic region, and political affiliations.

