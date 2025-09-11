Ondo State Government has taken a major step towards strengthening food security and agricultural development with the inauguration of a Steering Committee for the Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-Intensive Agricultural Investment (FRILIA).

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who performed the inauguration on Wednesday, at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Alagbaka, Akure, described FRILIA as a “people-focused initiative” designed to strike a balance between large-scale agricultural investment and the rights of host communities.

Aiyedatiwa explained that FRILIA was conceived to prevent the recurring conflicts and displacements that often trail land acquisition for agricultural projects, ensuring that communities hosting such investments get fair and sustainable benefits.

“The major objective of this Committee is to provide an enabling environment that guarantees protection for host communities while ensuring they derive premium returns on their land,” the Governor said.

According to him, the policy was first endorsed by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, in partnership with the World Bank and the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), as a mechanism to secure agricultural land transparently and inclusively.

The governor said; “This we hope would enable the Government to secure adequate agricultural land to ensure food security in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”.

The Governor announced that the state had already secured 26,000 hectares of land at Ori Ohin in Ose Local Government Area for a pilot scheme.

He revealed that prior to this acquisition, the government had engaged stakeholders—including landowners, tenants, and the local council — to build consensus and prevent disputes.

“Efforts to secure additional land for this project are ongoing,” the Governor noted, stressing that the scheme would expand gradually across the state.

The Governor disclosed that his administration had earmarked ₦7.5 billion for the sector, to ensure the smooth takeoff of FRILIA and other agricultural projects,

He said; “It is our hope that this project will accelerate the growth of the agricultural value chain and provide the basis for industrial development in Ondo”.

He assured that his government would give maximum support to all efforts geared towards prosperity in the sector.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, who chaired the committee, said its mandate includes supervising the FRILIA projects in Ondo State, monitoring finances, evaluating implementation, and conducting post-project assessments.

He urged members to “diligently discharge their responsibilities in line with the committee’s mandate,” emphasizing that Ondo State under his leadership would serve as a model for inclusive and transparent land governance in Nigeria.

Earlier in his address, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Engr. Leye Akinola, described FRILIA as a cornerstone of the state’s agricultural and land reform agenda.

He explained that the framework was designed to create a win-win situation for both investors and landowners.

“The project provides a robust framework to ensure that land-based investments are conducted responsibly, inclusively, and transparently, delivering tangible benefits to both investors and communities.

“It fosters investor confidence, safeguards community rights and creates jobs,” Akinola said.

He disclosed that credible investors had already expressed interest in the project, citing the engagement of Fujaik International as an example of how FRILIA principles could be put into practice.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Foluke Tunde-Daramola, while giving the vote of thanks, praised Governor Aiyedatiwa’s leadership, saying his vision had redefined land allocation for agricultural purposes.

She said “Ondo State is now attracting investors because of this clear and responsible approach to land use. We are positioning ourselves as a national leader in agricultural transformation,”

The event was witnessed by top government functionaries, including Deputy Governor Dr. Olayide Adelami; Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji; Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Taiwo Fasoranti; Chief of Staff, Prince Segun Omojuwa; Head of Service, Mr. Bayo Philip; members of the State Executive Council; Chairman of Ondo SUBEB, Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan; and other dignitaries.

With the inauguration of the FRILIA Steering Committee and the acquisition of thousands of hectares of land, the Aiyedatiwa administration has set Ondo State on the path of agricultural expansion, inclusive land reform, and food security—an agenda many believe will not only transform the state’s economy but also provide a model for other states across Nigeria.

