NIGERIA is moving towards taking its place as the number one aviacargo destination in Africa as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), in conjunction with the Aviacargo Roadmap Committee, has laid the foundation for the country’s aviacargo village at the Murtala Muhamed International Airport.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Kabir Muhamed, during the foundation-laying event, traced the idea of having an aviacargo village to the agreements reached by participants at the end of the first CHINET Aviacargo Conference held in 2021.

Participants at the conference had unanimously recommended the importance of having an aviacargo village at the airport for the purpose of tackling the wide rejection of cargo products going out of the country owing mostly to poor packaging and non-certification.

The FAAN MD described the project as the beginning of a new phase in aviacargo facilitation in the country’s airports. He recalled how the decision to set up an aviacargo committee was taken by FAAN management to address the challenges that hinder Nigeria’s capacity to process enough cargo in its airports.

Kabir said, “These challenges were identified and articulated via the communiqué issued at the end of the first aviation and cargo conference in 2021, codenamed ‘CHINET ‘2 1. Establishing an aviacargo village was identified as one of the quick wins in addressing the rejection of our avia-cargo exports and thus, increasing our exports and earnings.

“By this ground-breaking ceremony taking place today, you can agree with me that FAAN management is truly determined to implementing your recommendations with a view to taking the rightful number one position in aviacargo exports in Africa within the next few years.

“This aviation cargo village will be a one-stop centre aimed at addressing most challenges militating against massive aviacargo exports in our country. It will have facilities for processing, packaging, certification laboratory services, data gathering for traceability of products and produces, etc.”

The designation portion for the aviacargo village measures 27.357.137 square metres.

In his remarks at the event, the National Coordinator of the Aviacargo Roadmap Committee, Mr Ikechi Uko, described the ceremony as a giant step for the country.

Uko said, “I want to use this opportunity to thank FAAN and the management staff for what they have done. This is a small step for those of us here but it is a magic leap not just for FAAN but for Nigeria. We are number five in Africa when we ought to be number one and this today starts the journey to number one aviation cargo hub in Africa. The next time we will be here, there will be evidence of what we have done today.”

