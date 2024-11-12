Ogun state government has vowed to sanction any dealer or filling station of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), who are in the habit of manipulating pump price, as a result, subjecting the citizenry to more hardship.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dairo Olugbenga, gave the warning during a monitoring exercise carried out by the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Directorate of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Ogun State Park, to various filling stations across the state, towards ensuring that citizens were not overburdened with high transportation fare.

Dairo stated that the ongoing exercise had exposed irregularities being perpetrated by some dealers and managers of filling stations, noting that measures had been melted out for immediate reversal by those who were found culpable.

The Commissioner said, “The team detected inaccuracies in some filling stations at Ilisan, Iperu, Ososa, Ijebu-Ode, and some parts of Abeokuta metropolis, and they were given 24 hours ultimatum to make necessary adjustments and corrections.”

Contributing, his counterpart in Industry, Trade and Investment, Adebola Sofela, said the state government would not condone any act of manipulation in fuel pumps at the expense of the people, emphasising the application of standard gauge and measurements in the sales of fuel.

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Adewuyi Adesoji, who lauded the present administration for its commitment to welfare of the citizens, encouraged the monitoring team to be proactive in the course of their duties, in order to deliver on the mandate of the state government.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

