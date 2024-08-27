The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Management has debunked report of suspension of its biometrics and clearance circulating on social media.

The NYSC warned Corps members and the general public to disregard the fake release and only rely on official NYSC sources for information, including official social media handles and traditional media.

The statement, signed by Emeka-Rems Mgbemena, Director of Media, cautioned the originators and spreaders of the false information to stop their actions, as they border on criminality and are liable for prosecution.

The NYSC Management assured Corps members and stakeholders that it will continue to provide accurate and timely information through its official channels.

“The attention of NYSC Management has been drawn to the above false release being circulated on social media by some faceless and mischievous individuals.

“Management hereby states that the release is false in its entirety, and should be disregarded by Corps members.

“The general public, particularly Corps members are advised to glean information only from NYSC official sources: the social media handles, as well as the traditional media.

“Originators and purveyors of such falsehood are counselled to desist forthwith, as their actions border on criminality which are liable for prosecution.

“Accordingly, Corps members are enjoined to adhere strictly to the contents of this release,” the statement read.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).