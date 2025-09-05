A high-level delegation from Nsik Oil and Gas Company Limited, in partnership with the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), has embarked on a factory acceptance visit to China to inspect equipment for its planned Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Station facility.

The mission, carried out with key Nigerian regulatory agencies, marks a major step in advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and Governor Umo Eno’s Arise Agenda in Akwa Ibom.

According to a statement made available in Uyo on Wednesday, the visit of the delegation is focused on technical evaluations and compliance checks on advanced CNG processing and distribution systems currently being fabricated by Chinese manufacturers.

The delegation includes representatives from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), MDGIF, and other technical partners, tasked with ensuring that all equipment meets global standards before shipment to Nigeria.

Managing Director of Nsik Oil and Gas, Mr. Nsikan Johnny, described the partnership as a model of public-private synergy designed to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more affordable energy. “This project demonstrates how collaboration between government, regulators, and the private sector can drive national development,” he said.

Project Consultant, Mr. Mkposong Asuquo, added that the CNG facility would ease the burden of rising fuel costs, stimulate industrial growth, create jobs, and enhance energy security.

Officials of the MDGIF and NMDPRA underscored the facility’s role in expanding Nigeria’s gas value chain, stressing that investments of that nature are critical to achieving the federal government’s target of mainstreaming CNG as an alternative fuel for transport and industry.

When completed, the Nsik Oil CNG hub will provide reliable gas distribution channels across Southern Nigeria, powering vehicles, industries, and households. The project aligns directly with Tinubu’s Energy Transition Plan and Governor Eno’s industrialisation and energy access priorities.

Industry watchers say the initiative could be a game-changer for Nigeria’s downstream sector, with the potential to reduce dependence on imported petroleum products, lower carbon emissions, and consolidate Nigeria’s position as Africa’s gas hub.

The delegation is expected to conclude its technical inspections before the weekend, after which shipment of the equipment will commence, paving the way for installation and commissioning of the facility.

