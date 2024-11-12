Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari has said the company has perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants as part of efforts to boost the existing.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer (CCCO) of the NNPCL, Olufemi Soneye, in a statement on Monday quoted Kyari to have stated this at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition themed: “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability” which was held in Lagos.

He said, “The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future. NNPC Ltd is working tirelessly to improve our supply chain, develop new refining capacities and expand our retail network.”

He added that the NNPC Ltd is set to collaborate with private refineries to ensure affordable and sustainable petroleum products supply, naira-for-crude transactions as parts of efforts to stabilise the naira as well as regulate forex markets which he said will bring about expansion of gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipelines projects and the development of cleaner energy alternatives, such as Liquiefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

He continued, “Currently, NNPC Ltd supplies over 1.6 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas per day to the domestic market through infrastructure we either own outright or operate with partners. This distribution network is entirely managed on NNPC Ltd.’s balance sheet.”

While reacting to the claims that national oil company is sabotaging the efforts of domestic refineries, the NNPCL boss said the NNPC Ltd is part-owners of the Dangote Refinery describing it as an investment and strategic move aimed at strengthening domestic fuel supply across the country.

