As Nigeria celebrates its 64th independence anniversary, the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc greeted Nigerians, its esteemed customers and the general public, restating its dedication to the nation’s growth and development.

In a statement, acting Managing Director, Francis Agoha said: “As we celebrate Nigeria’s independence, it is vital to uphold the principles of integrity, hard work and patriotism. Electricity is the backbone of any nation’s economy and IBEDC remains committed to powering Nigeria’s progress by delivering services that enhance lives and support economic growth.

As part of IBEDC’s continuous effort to support the nation, Engr Agoha called on IBEDC customers to shun acts of energy theft, including metre tampering and illegal connections.

“Energy theft is not only a crime punishable by law and attracts a jail time of up to three years, it also negatively impacts the quality of service for all customers. It is a disservice to the nation,” he stressed.

He further warned that tampering with electrical installations poses significant safety risks, including severe injuries or fatalities.

The company urged customers to report any cases of energy theft or suspicious activities to IBEDC to ensure the continued safety and reliability of electricity distribution in their communities.

While the nation celebrates, IBEDC assured customers its technical teams are ready to address any faults or issues that may arise during the holiday.

It said: “We encourage customers to utilise our convenient payment channels to ensure uninterrupted service. These include the IBEDCPAY app (available on Android and iOS), as well as IRecharge, Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATMs.

“IBEDC offices will be open during the public holiday from 9 am – 3 pm for payment and vending services. For any inquiries, customers can reach out via email or call our customer care line.”

