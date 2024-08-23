Senator Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River state, has vowed that his administration is committed to moving from subsistence to mechanized agriculture by acquiring light and heavy machinery.

According to him, “This initiative aims to support small farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs in producing rice, cassava, oil palm, cocoa, and yams on a larger scale to enhance food security in the state.

The Governor made this assertion through his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey who represented him in the 2024 International New Yam Festival with the theme “Community Mobilization For Sustainable Growth” .

Otu recognized the intentional efforts of past administrations in the state to leverage the Leboku festival as a means to promote food production and highlight the vibrant cultural heritage of the Yakurr people.

He commended HRM Obol Ofem Ubana Eteng, the Obol Lopon of Ugep, for upholding peace in his area, noting that since his ascent to the position of Obol Lopon of Ugep and Paramount Ruler of Yakurr, there has been an increase in inter-community harmony, peace, and socio-economic development among the Yakurr people.

At the event celebrating the annual new yam harvest of the Yakurr people in the Central senatorial district, he urged for unified efforts to attain food security in the state.

“My administration is poised to sustain the momentum of the event and even surpass its achievements, he stated.

Earlier, the Obol Lopon of Ugep, HRM, Obol Ofem Ubana Eteng had received the Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey and His entourage in his Palace.

The Paramount Ruler expressed his appreciation and that of the Yakurr nation to the governor and members of the Cross River State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council and other political office holders for gracing the occasion and for the sustained support the Leboku international New Yam Festival and the Yakurr nation as a whole has received.

Dignitaries who graced the festival were the Deputy Speaker and other members of the Cross River State House of Assembly, members of the state executive Council, the Head of Service, the chairman of the traditional rulers’ council and other traditional rulers and several political office holders.

Key features of the festival were the award presentations to the victors of the 2024 Mr. Leboku and Miss Leboku Pageant, as well as recognition for the top Yam harvester of the year and additional consolation awards.

