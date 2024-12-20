The National President of the Ginger Association of Nigeria, Mr Gagarin Madaki, has highlighted the adoption of organic farming methods as a sustainable solution to the challenges faced by ginger farmers across the country.

He emphasized that organic farming aligns with international best practices and offers a pathway to overcoming the devastating losses experienced by farmers, particularly in Kaduna State, where a fungi infection caused damages amounting to N10 billion last year.

Speaking at a workshop on Ginger and Turmeric disease outbreak solutions and biotherbicide agricultural biotechnology in Kaduna, Madaki explained that after a decade of research into ginger cultivation, the association has identified organic farming as a resilient approach to combating the crop diseases plaguing the industry.

This year’s tests revealed that organically grown ginger has a natural resistance to the infections that caused last year’s crisis.

“By encouraging the organic method of farming ginger, I am very optimistic that the crop can be produced safely in line with international best practices,” Madaki stated.

He added that the association collaborated with a select group of farmers to reintroduce traditional organic farming techniques, which he believes will result in better yields this year.

Madaki underscored the multiple benefits of organic ginger farming, including its environmental safety, higher nutritional value, and premium pricing in international markets. He noted, however, that many farmers were discouraged from planting ginger this year due to the previous season’s losses. The association’s efforts are geared towards restoring confidence in ginger cultivation and ensuring sustainable practices.

Professor Alimi Olasunkanmi Maruf of the Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, emphasized the need for collective action among ginger farmers to address the challenges they face. He advocated for reducing reliance on harmful chemicals and adopting research-backed solutions to improve crop yields and soil health.

He called on the government to implement research findings effectively to enhance agricultural productivity and boost the livelihoods of farmers nationwide.

Similarly, the chairman of the Council of Yoruba Traditional Obas and Chiefs in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, Muhammed Arigbabuwo, urged stakeholders to prioritize local solutions while embracing science and technology. He called for initiatives addressing challenges in agriculture, education, renewable energy, and unemployment. According to him, resuscitating industrial parks and providing micro-credit loans will drive sustainable development in the agricultural sector and beyond.

