Rivers State Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara assented to the 2025 Rivers budget of N1.188 trillion naira at the Government House on Thursday.

He emphasised that there is only one House of Assembly in the state, led by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.

The Governor clarified that it was necessary to address speculations about a potential split in the legislature, affirming that no such division existed.

He stated, “I want to say this, perhaps for some individuals still confused about the situation: we have only one Rivers State House of Assembly, and that Assembly is headed by Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.”

He described those who abandoned their mandate in the House as a group of friends embarking on a Sinbad-like journey, only to retreat halfway. He declared, “It is too late. We are not going back. As far as I am concerned, we have moved on.”

Governor Fubara emphasised that his administration’s priority was defending the interests of Rivers State and maintaining the integrity of governance. He assured that with the 2025 budget now signed, all projections within it would be addressed to deliver hope and a better life to residents of the state.

He added, “We will ensure we kick-start initiatives to surpass the performance record achieved by this administration in 2024 in the year 2025.”

The Governor commended the Rivers State House of Assembly for their diligence and understanding of the task ahead, which involves continued service to the people of Rivers. “I want to thank you for working tirelessly and ensuring we hit the ground running in this New Year,” he said.

Governor Fubara also praised members of the State Executive Council, especially the Deputy Governor, for their support and cooperation. He extended special appreciation to the Commissioners for Finance and Budget and the Acting Chairman of the Rivers State Internal Revenue Board for their excellent work in 2024.

He noted, “We expect you to do more because we have bigger tasks ahead. We have made promises to our people in education, health, and agriculture. Just as we have achieved significant results in road infrastructure and other sectors, we must also excel in these areas. We remain committed to protecting, defending, and promoting the interests of our dear state.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, highlighted the unprecedented growth witnessed under Governor Fubara’s administration in areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, social welfare, and security.

He noted that Governor Fubara’s leadership has made him a beacon of hope for the common man. According to the Speaker, the Governor’s actions, including paying N100,000 Christmas bonuses to civil servants and pensioners for the second time and implementing an N85,000 minimum wage, demonstrate his prioritization of the people’s welfare.

He said, “Your Excellency, 2025 promises to be a year of strategic planning and partnership. We have no doubt that you will continue delivering the dividends of democracy to every corner of Rivers State. On behalf of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly, we thank you for being the People’s Governor and for your strategic partnership with the Legislature. This year promises exponential growth for Rivers State.”

While presenting the 2025 budget to Governor Fubara for assent, the Leader of the House, Hon. Sokari Goodboy Sokari, highlighted the total projected estimate of N1,188,962,739,932.36 for the fiscal year, noting it represented significant progress over the previous year’s budget.

Hon. Sokari emphasized the strategic allocations for recurrent and capital expenditures, which address workers’ and retirees’ welfare, more development projects, and savings from accruing revenues.

