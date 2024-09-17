As part of efforts to reach out to the less privileged in Nigeria, Lifechoice Foundation recently supported some Muslim youths in Ibadan with cassava stems for them to plant.

The foundation team led by its coordinator, Professor Adeboye Omole, presented the cassava stems to the youths at a Mosque located at Aba-Ege, Owode, Apata, in Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State.

At the event, Omole noted that the move was borne out of the Foundation’s resolve to encourage youth participation in agriculture irrespective of the religion they practise in order to mitigate food insecurity in Nigeria.

Omole encouraged the youth to shun religious violence, stating that there is no place in the holy books where adherents were told to fight each other.

He stated further that: ”We were told in the Bible that the greatest law is to love God with all our hearts and to love one another.”

The Imam of the Mosque was pleased to welcome members of the foundation who are Christians. He encouraged other Christians and Muslims to emulate the uncommon show of love demonstrated by members of the Foundation.

Agricultural inputs such as improved varieties of cassava stems and various vegetable seeds and food items were distributed to the over 100 youths who were in attendance.

