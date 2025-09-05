In a bid to ensure food security and economic development in the state, the Ekiti State government has approved fresh funds amounting to over N1.5 billion for various projects in the agriculture sector.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement on Wednesday, said the approval formed part of the decisions reached during the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Biodun Oyebanji on Tuesday.

He revealed that the sum of N86.1 million was approved for the construction of six 2,000-capacity poultry pens across the three senatorial districts in the state, with completion slated within six weeks.

The government’s spokesman noted that the approval was part of moves to expand the thriving state broiler production scheme in Efon, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Emure and Ikere LGAs to engage more youths.

Olatunbosun said, “The present administration, under the leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, has demonstrated unwavering resolve and commitment to transform the agriculture sector through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) intervention plan on the establishment of poultry production clusters in Ekiti State.

“The plan, without any doubt, has been a huge success, as it is a source of sustainable jobs for the youths in the poultry value chain of the livestock subsector.

“The expansion will enable the programme to take another batch of trainees from other senatorial districts of the state and run their business in the new pens without hindering the existing participants.”

He stated that a sum of N299.9 million was set aside for the state broiler production scheme, adding that, “The efforts of Mr Governor led to the renovation of poultry pens at Erinfun, Ado-Ekiti, and the empowerment of over 150 youths in the state through contractual commercial broiler production and acquisition of entrepreneurial skills in poultry production, processing and marketing.

“The approval is to expand government intervention in agriculture, specifically for the Ekiti Broilers Production Scheme for Youth Empowerment (EBOPS).”

Also on agriculture, the governor’s aide revealed that the council approved over N638.1 million for the procurement of furniture and equipment for the newly constructed dormitories at the farm clusters and centres for the ‘Bring Back Our Youths to Agriculture’ Programme.

He noted that the approval was to make the buildings more comfortable and habitable for the youths engaging in the agriculture initiative.

The statement further disclosed that N70 million was approved for the capitalisation of the Fountain Agricultural Marketing Agency (FAMA) for the procurement of agrochemicals through direct labour to meet the state’s needs.

“The agricultural sector is considered a vital part of this administration’s economic agenda, focusing on food security, job creation for unemployed youths, wealth generation for farmers, capacity building, yield improvement, and attracting agribusiness investments.

“The approval is to fund and empower the Fountain Agricultural Marketing Agency (FAMA), which has the responsibility of effectively providing timely, adequate and cost-effective farming inputs to micro, medium and large-scale farms across the state, to procure agrochemicals in a bid to expand its reach to meet growing demands and support agribusinesses,” the statement reads.

The state council approved over N3 billion for the construction of aviation staff quarters at Ekiti State Agro-Allied International Cargo Airport, Ado-Ekiti, as part of moves to ensure the successful commencement of commercial operations at the airport.

He said, “The approval is to address the need to construct purpose-built aviation staff quarters within the external perimeter fence of the airport in line with standard industry practice across Nigeria, to optimise operational efficiency, enhance security of the airport installations and reduce both transit time and daily transportation costs associated with commuting from GRA to the airport.

“The proposed quarters, approved to be constructed by Messrs CCECC Nigeria Limited, would consist of 40 residential units made up of 32 self-contained apartments for junior and middle cadre officers, 6 units of one-bedroom apartments for senior staff, and 2 units of two-bedroom apartments for management staff.

“The scope of work also includes external infrastructure, construction of car parking lots and installation of a simple direct flame incinerator to serve as a solid waste management system for the entire airport.”

Olatunbosun further said that the council approved over N7 billion for the rehabilitation of the Ikogosi-Ipole-Efon Alaaye road in continuation of the administration’s commitment to the upgrade of road networks in the state.

“The project is aimed at easing the hardship of the people, enhancing socio-economic activities of the axis and improving the security of lives and property of the people along the route.

“The work to be done includes clearing, earthworks, concrete drains, scarification, pavement and laying of asphalt, to be completed within 24 months,” the statement reads.

