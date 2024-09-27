Hazibian International Limited, a prominent player in Nigeria’s real estate and construction industry, has announced its latest project, Zibian Isles, an ambitious estate set to reshape the landscape of sustainable living in Nigeria.

The announcement was made during the company’s recent conference themed “New Era of Sustainable Living in Nigeria.”

Located in the scenic city of Calabar, Cross River State, Zibian Isles aims to merge modern living with environmental sustainability. The estate will provide over 2,000 affordable homes and is designed with eco-friendly technologies that prioritize energy efficiency and community well-being.

“We are creating a vision for a sustainable future and not just building homes,” a representative of Hazibian International Limited stated. “With more than a decade of experience, we are committed to developing a space where people can live in harmony with nature.”

The estate will feature three key districts: Residential, Commercial, and Agricultural. The Residential District will provide comfortable, affordable housing surrounded by greenery, while the Commercial District aims to drive economic growth by catering to businesses of all sizes. The Agricultural Spaces will promote sustainable farming, providing fresh produce for residents while also supporting local education and employment.

The project places a strong emphasis on renewable energy. Zibian Isles will be powered by solar energy and wind turbines, significantly reducing the need for non-renewable energy sources. An advanced waste management system will convert biodegradable waste into gas, furthering the project’s commitment to environmental conservation.

“Zibian Isles will be a beacon of eco-friendly living in Nigeria,” the engineering team noted. “We hope to set a new standard for real estate development in the country by harnessing renewable energy and focusing on sustainable practices.”

In addition to its residential and commercial benefits, Zibian Isles is expected to bolster tourism and recreation in Calabar. The estate will integrate parks, walking trails, and community spaces, allowing both residents and visitors to enjoy the area’s natural beauty. According to the Head of Public Relations, “Calabar’s rich cultural heritage will be enhanced by this development. We want Zibian Isles to be more than just a place to live—it will be a destination.”

Hazibian International also emphasizes community engagement and the future growth of the region. The estate will host local events and provide spaces for collaboration, attracting not only families but also young professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Zibian Isles is more than an estate; it’s a community that fosters belonging and collaboration. We believe this project will play a key role in shaping the future of Calabar and Nigeria,” the Head of Public Relations added.

Hazibian International invites the public to stay updated on the progress of Zibian Isles, a development that promises to transform the future of sustainable living in Nigeria as the construction begins.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

