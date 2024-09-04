The Program Director of the Presidential CNG Initiative (P-CNGi), Engr. Michael Oluwagbemi, has stated that the Federal Government is targeting 531 buses in the first phase

Oluwagbemi disclosed this on Tuesday during the handover of the first set of 20 CNG buses to Iru Land Transport Services in Lagos.

Additionally, there was a formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between P-CNGi and Ibile Holding Oil and Gas for CNG conversion in Lagos.

Oluwagbemi mentioned that the Federal Government, through the relevant ministry, purchased the buses, with test runs conducted in Ibadan and Lagos.

He assured that the next locations would be Abuja and Ilorin, with plans to expand across Nigerian cities.

An elated Oluwagbemi said, “We are here to celebrate the delivery of CNG buses in Lagos State with our partner, Iru Land Transport Services. Under the leadership of Kabiyesi, Oba Gbolahan, we believe that this corridor will allow us to demonstrate to the Nigerian people the impact of CNG buses.

We are also here to work with our partner, Ibile Oil and Gas, with whom we signed an MoU. This will allow entities like Iru and many others to convert their petrol buses to run on CNG.”

In attendance were the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, his chiefs, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Government on Transportation, Sola Giwa, transport unions, and business owners.

“This handover ceremony and MoU signing event not only symbolize a step towards greener transportation in Lagos but also represent a commitment to sustainable development, safety, and a reduction in transportation costs,” Oluwagbemi said.

The event aligns with the theme “Eko for Show, Eko for CNG,” highlighting Lagos as a city leading in innovative transport solutions.

The Oniru of Iru, Oba Gbolahan, described the initiative as a “game changer” for transportation in Lagos.

He emphasized that efficient transportation defines the economy of any state, recalling that his kingdom had already organized Iru tourism and transportation services to create jobs for the teeming youth.

“We have been leveraging the government’s initiative,” he said. He urged the youths and elders to take advantage of the initiative and promised to continue supporting the government for a better future for all Nigerians.

Chairman of Iru Victoria Island, Erelu Rashidat Abiodun, said the initiative would provide employment, foster economic growth, and connect people within the community.

She also advised drivers to be friendly to passengers.

Chairman of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Transportation, and member representing Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area, Tope Adewale, said the buses were for the benefit of the people and expected to run in line with Lagos’ Transportation Master Plan.

The Presidential CNG Initiative (P-CNGi) is a component of the palliative intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, aimed at providing relief to the masses due to the hardships caused by the removal of the fuel subsidy by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Following the removal of the PMS subsidy and the full deregulation of the petroleum products market, the price of PMS has increased significantly.

As such, there is a need to consider alternative fuel sources, primarily CNG and EVs for vehicles.

