On Wednesday, the Nigerian stock market sustained its bullish momentum, with the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.41 percent to close at 140,365.36 basis points, boosting the year-to-date return to 36.37 percent.

The domestic bourse extended its bullish run, closing higher for the fourth consecutive session.

Specifically, gains in Dangote Cement, Lafarge Africa, and Aradel Holdings drove the benchmark index higher, with their share values appreciating by 1.5 percent, 6.7 percent, and 3.7 percent, respectively.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +0.1 percent and +36.4 percent, respectively.

Total market capitalisation grew by N360.18 billion to N88.81 trillion.

Market sentiment remained robust, as indicated by a positive breadth, with 39 stocks advancing compared to 25 decliners. Top performers included FTN Cocoa Processors, Chellaram, Berger Paints, Sunu Assurance Nigeria, and Livestock Feeds, while May & Baker Nigeria, Union Diagnostic & Clinical Services, C&I Leasing, Thomas Wyatt, and Deap Capital Management & Trust were among the notable laggards.

Sectoral performance was positive across all sectors, with respective gains of 0.43 percent, 0.96 percent, 0.28 percent, 1.33 percent, 0.85 percent, and 0.62 percent recorded in the Banking, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Oil & Gas, Industrial, and Commodity sectors.

Trading activity presented a mixed picture, with the number of deals declining by 1.96 percent to 24,873. However, trading volume rose by 16.47 percent to 767.73 million units, while trading value surged significantly by 224.89 percent to N40.64 billion.

FCMB Group was the most traded stock by volume at 287.77 million units, while Aradel Holdings was the most traded stock by value at N23.01 billion.

