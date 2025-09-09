Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) began the week with positive momentum, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.30 percent to close at 139,394.75 basis points.

Total market capitalization expanded by N262.35 billion to N88.20 trillion.On Monday, gains in Dangote Sugar, Zenith Bank and Nascon drove the All-Share Index higher by 0.3, as the share value of these companies appreciated by 9.1 percent, 1.3 percent and 7.6 percent.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at -0.6 percent and +35.4 percent, respectively.

Market sentiment was robust, reflected by a positive breadth with 40 stocks advancing compared to 19 decliners.

On the performance board, PZ and University Press led the gainers having appreciated in share value by 10 percent, respectively; while Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria and Nigerian Enamelwares posted the most significant losses of the day after dipped in share value by 10 percent, respectively.

Sectoral performance was mixed as the Insurance and Consumer Goods indices advanced by 3.2 percent a d 0.6 percent, respectively; while the Banking index closed lower by 0.5 percent . The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices remained unchanged.

Trading activity showed varied dynamics: the number of deals surged by 47.77 percent to 36,036, trading volume increased by 14.50 percent to N17.97 billion, while trading value fell sharply by 47.50 percent to 947.87 million units.

FCMB Group was the most traded stock by volume and value, at 460.95 million units and N4.74 billion, respectively.

