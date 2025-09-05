Bayelsa State and Jampur Group, a company based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to set up renewable energy (solar power) and smart metering production plants in the state.

The $3m investment would be financed solely by the conglomerate.

Speaking during the event in Government House, Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri expressed delight over the partnership with the company, which he described as a reputable firm with a track record of achievements nationally and internationally.

Senator Diri said the project would serve not only Bayelsa but also the Niger Delta, Nigeria and even the Gulf of Guniea.

He stated that when completed, the factories will make solar panels and smart meters available in the state and end frequent trips by Nigerians outside the country in search of the items.

The governor disclosed that Jampur was responsible for the supply and installation of the 60MW gas turbines recently procured by the state government, stressing that the introduction of smart meters would end frequent clashes between power consumers and suppliers as those who fail to pay would be automatically disconnected.

He charged the Ministry of Power to ensure that youths of the state were actively involved in establishment of the factories and given the necessary training to participate actively in the power sector.

The state’s helmsman assured the company that his administration will create the enabling environment for establishing the factories.

He said: “It is a delight that what we have been looking for is with us. Today, we have a very reputable firm with us which supplies electricity to the Lagos and international airports and we just signed the contract with them.

“Jampur is the company that handled the supply of our gas turbines and its personnel have been working with our team for four months to install them.

“Nigerians have been travelling to China and other countries in search of solar panels but soon they will be produced in Bayelsa as well as smart meters.

“All of these are at no cost to the government. All we are doing is to create the atmosphere for them to operate.

“Investments in Bayelsa serve regional interest as they will impact other states and the Gulf of Guniea. We assure you of our cooperation and the desire to sustain this deal. We are sure that your investment will not be in vain.”

Earlier, the chairman of Jampur Group, Mohammed Shafiq, said the firm was excited about the partnership with Bayelsa State.

He stated that the agreement had three components, which include a smart electric meter production plant, solar panel production factory and a fertiliser blending plant.

The Jampur chairman assured that work on the metering plant would commence before the end of the year.

In his remarks, Managing Director of the Bayelsa State Electricity Company, Olice Kemenanabo, said the MoU was a milestone achievement, which aligned with the ASSURED Prosperity Agenda of the Diri administration.

Bayelsa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, SAN, signed the agreement on behalf of the government, while Bello Abdulahi signed on behalf of Jampur Group.

