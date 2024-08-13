A coalition of agro-allied commodities and cooperatives’ service providers in Nigeria has announced a collaboration with the World Bank to launch a six-year, $500 million food security programme in the country.

The national President General of the agro-allied group, Yeye Oodua Agbaye of Ife Kingdom, Queen Hajarat Victoria Adeyeye, shared this development in a statement provided to journalists in Abuja.

She also mentioned that smallholder farmers will receive loan facilities to enhance their food production capabilities nationwide.

Queen Adeyeye praised President Bola Tinubu for his generosity in approving the Empowerment Scheme for Farmers across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). She also commended the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Alhaji Abubakar Kyari, and the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture for their prompt approval of funds to ensure early disbursement.

“These interventions are part of the Tinubu-led administration’s efforts to create employment, combat hunger, and improve food security,” she said. “Thanks to these initiatives by the President, food scarcity and rising food prices will soon be alleviated.”

She noted that the Bola Tinubu administration, through the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has been pivotal in advancing various initiatives to boost food security and agricultural production in Nigeria.

The coalition leaders encouraged registered farmers, producers, processors, packagers, marketers, and other agro-allied groups across the country to visit the nearest Bank of Agriculture branch to open accounts for accessing the funds.

“Our primary focus is on youths, women, and less privileged individuals who are interested in pursuing farming,” she added. “The initiative aims to enhance self-employment through agro-business, promoting job creation, food sufficiency, and ultimately working towards eradicating poverty in Nigeria.”

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).