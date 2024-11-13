A new horse is in town, and it’s the seventh-generation Ford Mustang. It has been 60 years since the Mustang was introduced to the world, and now in an age where turbochargers, less cylinders, and altertanive power is becoming the norm, it still captures the attention of motoring enthusiasts and the average bystander. The new seventh-generation model maintains the legacy of the Mustang and adds even more panache to the name. We took the Mustang GT on a first drive in George and its picturesque surroundings.

The new Mustang in South Africa is the second one to be launched locally, with the six-generation launched in 2016. Ford says it has sold 4,082 units of the Mustang locally since then, and claimed an average of 84% segment share over the past eight years. The Blue Oval predicts this success will continue as the Mustang remains one of the few naturally aspirated V8 sports cars in production.

So what’s new?

The new Mustang in its GT guise keeps true to itself by holding onto the ideas that make it an American muscle dream sportscar to drive. But, it also keeps up with the times with a new digital cockpit that can be likened to a fighter jet, which Ford says is where inspiration is drawn from. Two curved displays occupy the inside, one for the driver and the other serving as the infotainment system. It’s a fair adjustment to not be left behind from a tech standpoint.

From the outside, the Mustang looks sharper, and sleeker, but never strays from the pure muscle design. It has a low, horizontal brow across the front that emphasises overall frontal width, while the upper grille design shape is influenced by the original 1960s design, says Ford.

“The Tri-Bar LED headlamps continue the Mustang’s classic lighting signature. Its sleek roofline, broad sprinting stance and shortened rear overhang are also true to the authentic proportions of the first generation, while the widened rear haunches point to the power over the wheels in true Mustang style,” the Blue Oval says.

Added to this is a whole lot more that is new, such as eight exterior colour options comprising Race Red, Oxford White (Solid), Absolute Black, Atlas Blue, Lucid Red, Vapor Blue, Iconic Silver and Dark Matter Grey Metallic.

There’s also the choice of the standard Ebony Black painted multi-spoke wheels or the optional machined Tarnished Dark Aluminium wheels – both featuring a 19x9-inch rim size in the front and wider 19x9.5-inch versions at the rear.

Its default instrument gauge setting has shifted from traditional, cool blue and light grey tones to an ultra-modern, copper appearance theme.

The Mustang is equipped with Black Onyx leather trim, with full leather seats with heating and cooling functions enabled.

Thee centre console includes a wireless mobile phone charging pad while new overhead USB ports are installed above the cockpit.

Safety features

Safety features include Speed Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centring Assist, Evasive Steer Assist and Reverse Brake Assist. Another key feature is active pothole mitigation, which is included with the performance package and MagneRide active suspension. This feature continually monitors suspension, body, steering, and braking input and adjusts suspension response accordingly.

Drive

Driving a naturally aspirated V8 is vastly different from driving turbo-powered or electric vehicles. The power is raw, and with the seventh-gen Mustang, it’s undeniable that it provides an incomparable thrill to its counterparts. With it blistering down the roads of the George and its surroundings, the bonnet shakes – an indication of its power.

The Mustang GT is fitted with a 10-speed automatic transmission that switches cogs timeously to driver input.

The thirsty V8 certainly powers the Mustang with much aplomb and reaches speeds over 120km/h with ease. Breaking the rules with it is almost inevitable.

Because almost all roads in the Western Cape, particularly in this region, lack potholes, the Mustang was allowed to be free without the fear of driving through obstacles at speed. The suspension, however, was stiff. This makes it more of a thrill and fun type of drive, instead of a relaxed and comfortable experience.

The new Mustang is also more refined from a driving standpoint, with a greater emphasis on ride quality when it comes to handling. We were able to meander through the curves and loops of mountain passes with mesmerizing agility for a car of its length and the lack of a lower centre of gravity.

Pricing and service plan

Mustang GT Fastback 5.0L V8 10AT - R1,3m.

The recommended Retail Price includes a six-year/90,000km Ford Optional Service Plan, a four-year/120,000km Ford warranty, four-year/unlimited distance roadside assistance and a five-year/unlimited distance corrosion warranty.

The recommended service interval is 15,000km or annually, whichever occurs first. In addition, over-the-counter parts (OTC) and service parts warranty (SPW) are covered for two years/unlimited distance.

Customers have the option of purchasing Ford Protect Service or Maintenance Plan upgrades up to eight years or 165,000 km. The warranty can be extended up to seven years or 200,000 km, while the roadside assistance can be extended for an additional one or two years.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

