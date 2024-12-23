The Mastercard Centre for Inclusive Growth, MTN Group Fintech, and Arifu have joined forces to support nearly one million small businesses in Côte d'Ivoire and Uganda. This initiative provides vital digital skills training and access to digital marketplaces through the MoMo Coach chatbot, bolstering their resilience and growth in the digital economy.

The programme, part of the global Mastercard Strive initiative, addresses the challenges faced by small businesses in sub-Saharan Africa in adopting digital tools.

As of December 2022, only 27.65% of businesses in the region had integrated digital tools into their operations.

MoMo Coach aims to bridge this gap by providing free, accessible upskilling content via popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, SMS, and MoMo.

“Small businesses are vital to Africa’s growth and create opportunities for a more resilient and inclusive regional economy," said Subhashini Chandran, SVP of Social Impact for Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth.

"We are delighted to catalyze this partnership between MTN Group Fintech and Arifu to equip almost one million small business owners with the digital skills and knowledge essential for thriving in an increasingly digital economy.”

Digital skills key to empowerment

"Empowering small businesses with digital skills is key to driving inclusive growth in Africa,” said Serigne Dioum, CEO of MTN Group Fintech.

“Through MoMo Coach, we are unlocking opportunities for entrepreneurs to thrive in the digital economy, strengthening communities, and shaping the future of business across the continent.”

The programme has already reached over 930,000 MTN customers, merchants, and agents in Côte d'Ivoire and Uganda, with more than 75,000 small business owners accessing free digital courses.

Empowerment in action

Courses offered include How to Start Your Business, Money Management, and Grow and Secure Your Business.

Aminata, a 31-year-old business owner from Gôh-Djiboua, Côte d’Ivoire, shared her experience with MoMo Coach:

“There’s a lot of competition, but MoMo Coach helps me sell better. Before, I used all my profits to buy new stock… Now, I split my profits: one part for business growth, another for expenses, and some savings for other projects.”

This initiative is a testament to the power of collaboration in driving digital inclusion and empowering small businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa.

