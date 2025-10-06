Kenya has launched an electronic cargo clearance system, which is expected to enable faster clearance of goods.

The Comesa Electronic Certificate of Origin (e-CO), a web-based system, replaces the manual paperwork that was slow, cumbersome, time wasting and prone to corruption at the border points.

Kenya is the fifth Comesa member state to do launch the e-CO, which was first launched in November 2024 at regional level by three piloting member states — Eswatini, Malawi, Zambia — and later on Zimbabwe.

The e-CO directly responds to Comesa Free Trade Area (FTA), launched in 2000.

Fraud-resistant certificationLaunched ahead of the Comesa Heads of State Summit taking place in Nairobi (from October 7 to 9), it will be ensuring the transparent, efficient, and fraud-resistant certification of origin — a cornerstone for preferential trade.

However, manual administration of the certificates has often led to inefficiencies, delays, and risks of abuse,” said Dr Christopher Onyango, director of Trade and Customs at Comesa.“Recognising these challenges, the 32nd Comesa Council of Ministers in 2014 adopted the issuance of an electronic Certificate of Origin to replace the manual system. The adoption of the e-CO is a game-changer for intra-regional trade.”Kenya through the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will be responsible for application and registration of exporters, issuing and verification of the e-Co, while the Comesa secretariat will provide the technical support.

It will eliminate payment of $3 dollars that was in place under a manual one, reduce paperwork, time and ensure complaints are dealt with on time.“Among its many benefits are: Significant savings in time and cost for exporters and importers, improved efficiency and security for customs authorities, reliable trade statistics to guide policy decisions, and enhanced revenue mobilisation for governments,” said Dr Onyango.“This launch is a signal to our region and our continent that Kenya is ready to drive forward digital transformation, regional integration, and continental unity,” said Ms. Regina Akoth Ombam, Principal Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, in a speech read on her behalf by Timothy Were, Director, ICT, Ministry of Trade.“However, success will depend on collective action. Governments, customs authorities, private sector, and regional bodies must continue to collaborate. Capacity-building, awareness programmes, and sustained investment in ICT infrastructure will be crucial to ensure a smooth transition to this digital platform.”Kenya’s embrace of the e-CO is a reaffirmation of its commitment to broader integration frameworks.“At the regional level, it will enhance her participation in the Comesa FTA and support the Tripartite Free Trade Area (Comesa-EAC-SADC), which seeks to harmonize rules of origin, customs cooperation, and digitalization across 29 countries,” the Trade PS said.“At the continental level, the initiative aligns with the Agreement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which encourages the adoption of electronic certificates and paperless trade tools. Ultimately, this supports the long-term vision of the Abuja Treaty to establish the African Economic Community.”Kenya’s Commissioner for Customs & Border Control, Dr Lilian Nyawanda, welcomed the system launch move saying it will provide a shift in how Kenya conducts trade, how it serves her clients, and how it will uphold the integrity of our Customs processes.“Let us embrace this innovation, support its implementation, and work together to ensure that it delivers on its promise, a faster, safer, and smarter trading environment for Kenya and for the region,” said Dr. Nyawanda.

The Comesa Free Trade Area (FTA), launched in 2000, operationalizes these commitments by providing duty- and quota-free trade among the Member States, underpinned by the Comesa Protocol on Rules of Origin.

Kenya is hosting its 24th Comesa Summit and the 18th Comesa Business Forum in Nairobi from 7th to 9th October 2025, which will focus on digitalization and deepening regional value chains.

The central theme is “Leveraging Digitalization to Deepen Regional Value Chains for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth”.

This theme highlights a commitment to using digital technologies, which naturally includes electronic cargo systems.

