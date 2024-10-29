The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has said Abuja will look different by the time President Bola Tinubu finishes his first tenure in 2027.

He said this is due to monumental infrastructural development.

Wike stated this at the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

He said that as far as infrastructure was concerned, by the time this administration ends in 2027, Abuja would be completely different.

He said that beyond infrastructural development in the city, the area councils were also being transformed with more than 15 projects currently ongoing.

The Minister, who listed the projects and were confirmed by the area councils’ chairmen, added that three other projects would be inaugurated for construction in satellite towns.

“When we came on board I did say that under Tinubu’s administration, when he makes a promise, all you need to do is to be patient; that promise would be fulfilled,

“I have said before that politics is a covenant between those that are elected and those that elected them.

“I have said that people should hold those that they have elected accountable; those who have been appointed should be held accountable,” Wike said.

He called on those who doubt the achievements of Tinubu-led administration to challenge what the administration has done in the six area councils in just a year and some months.

According to him, the achievements are not propaganda but verifiable facts.

“The point we are making is, this is just one year and a few months Mr president has stayed in office but see what he has done in terms of infrastructure in area councils.

“When he spent four years, can you say what will happen in area councils?,” he asked.

Wike added beyond road infrastructure, the Tinubu-led government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese company to provide potable water in Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils.

He urged the residents of FCT to support the Tinubu administration to do more for the people.

He explained that the procurement of the project to upgrade the War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa began before the current administration.

He said that the 18-kilometre road, which would be executed by local contractor, was part of the administration’s efforts to improve road networks in satellite towns.

“It is also part of Tinubu directive to empower indigenous contractors who have shown capacity and are willing to work.

“I am happy with what I have seen today in terms of equipment,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Zulkiflu Abdulkadir, Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department, said that the project was awarded on Sept. 28, to Abdul Val Limited and expected to be completed in 18 months.

Dr John Gabaya, Chairman, Bwari Area Council, commended the FCT Minister for investing in rural infrastructure to better the lives of rural dwellers.

Describing Wike as a “Messiah”, the area council chairman described his investment in satellite towns as unprecedented.

Also, David Jimkuta, Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, said that the project was another milestone of the renewed hope agenda of President Tinbu.

Jimkuta pledged continued support of the committee to the minister to enable him do more for FCT residents.

