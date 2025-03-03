The chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Migo Mobile Nigeria, George Evans, has assured Nigerians that in two years, they will be manufacturing durable and luxury smartphones that will be easily affordable to everyone, especially common people.

The Migo Mobile CEO made this known on Saturday in Lagos during the unveiling of their new lines of phones, laptops, tablets, and other gadgets.

Evans stated that, as someone who has worked for one of the biggest telecommunication companies in the world, he felt the need to bring cheap and quality smartphones back home to Nigeria, which was how Migo Mobile Nigeria was born.

He revealed that although all Migo products are currently manufactured in their factories overseas, in two years, as their market shares increase in Nigeria, they will set up their manufacturing facility in the country.

“I have set a timetable of twenty-four months for myself. Let us see how the public would embrace us and how we could drive volume, too.

“If we manufacture our products locally, there will be direct and indirect employment, partnership with allied companies, and increment in the internally generated revenue (IGR) in the country,” he added.

The CEO stated that their products ─ which include laptops, smartphones, smart wristwatches, wireless headphones, feature phones, tablets, and kids’ tablets ─ are for everybody, young and old.

He further stated that for their phones, they have two lines of products they are currently pushing out there ─ the Nero II and the Zeno, adding, “We have sixteen models on our line. And we plan that every three months, we will be releasing a new model. Hopefully, within the next twelve months, we will have a rich array of products or models on our line.”

In terms of competition in the market, he stressed that they are not trying to compete or take any market space from any brand.

“We want to be the brand that meets the needs of the common man. The durability and practicality of our products are guaranteed. Seeing is believing,” he said.

He said there is a twelve-month warranty for all their products, and that they have signed agreements with repair centres across Lagos, and that as their products and service grow across the country, they will expand the care centres.

The Migo CEO further said they have a social corporate responsibility (CSR) plan, which he had already started with his foundation, the Dendenbula Initiative, that would ensure that many children and young persons in the country have access to information and communication technology (ICT) facilities.

The head of the Key Account Management of Credit Direct, Joseph Osodi, stated that they are partnering with Migo Mobile Nigeria on a ‘pay now, pay later’ plan because the average Nigerian has lost their disposable income, attributed to an increase in inflation and foreign exchange rates, which may not enable them to buy Migo products they need to make their lives and businesses better.

“All you have to do is to make a 30 per cent down payment and we will avail you any product of your choice from the Migo array,” Osodi said.

Osodi further said that Credit Direct has plans for people or businesses who want to buy phones and other gadgets in bulk.

He finally said that foreign exchange (FX) rates and inflation do not affect the repayment plans of their loans and other services.

“If you go into a contract with us today, to say buy a Migo smartphone, and the dollar goes up tomorrow, we will not reprice the loan for you. We will ensure that the increment in dollar rate will not affect your repayment of the loan, which means that the amount you borrowed, and its interest, remain the same throughout the loan’s lifetime,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

