JOHANNESBURG - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said it welcomed news that Zambia had reached an agreement in principle on restructuring $3 billion of its international bonds with a key creditor group.

An IMF spokesperson said the fund was studying the terms of the agreement to assess its consistency with the parameters of the country's IMF programme.

