Doing the above for one SRD grant is not worth the effort. But a determined fraudster or group of fraudsters could make dozens or even hundreds of applications a day. At one point it was possible to carry out the entire process described above using only a laptop. It would also be possible to write a computer program to automate the process, but such sophistication would be unnecessary: going to a shop to buy sim cards and manually making lots of applications would be very profitable.

As far as we can tell it is no longer possible – or at least no longer easy, to make new fraudulent applications. But it’s likely that many fraudulent applications made for years after the grant was introduced are still passing the monthly means test and receiving SRD grants.

SASSA needs to act

SASSA, together with companies that have received large numbers of SRD grants like TymeBank and Shoprite, can take at least these steps to prevent this fraud:



- Audit all current SRD grant applications to identify the scale of the fraud, remove fraudulent applications — identifying these might be difficult — and insist that suspicious applications undergo verification. (SASSA says an audit “would not assist”. But TymeBank says it is “conducting an analysis of transacting behaviour on accounts opened prior to August 2024 that receive grant payments to identify those that are non-legitimate grant beneficiaries”.)

Response by SASSA

SASSA is aware of fraud risk within the social grants space and works closely with various stakeholders within the financial sector as well as law enforcement to mitigate this risk and apprehend those responsible for this criminal activity.With regards to the banks mentioned, SASSA works with all banks that are willing to cooperate with us, however it would not be appropriate for us to comment on fraud within an individual bank’s environment.

Should you have any additional information regarding fraud, we would encourage you to either share this data with our Fraud department, or directly with SAPS. Details of opened cases can be provided to you should you wish to go directly to SAPS.

Response specific to recommendations proposed by Goundup

(GroundUp’s recommendations are in italics.)

Insist banks only accept SRD grants to biometrically verified people who have been validated with a fingerprint or facial scan. SASSA unfortunately can’t manage a bank’s operations, or direct how they choose to engage with their clients. However, we do factor in a bank’s risk profile into our fraud risk mitigation measures.Remove third-party access to the SASSA grant application system, except to authorised institutions that have a legitimate need to access the system.SASSA implements strict firewall and access policies for any third party or authorised institutions with which it interfaces with for the purposes of data sharing or access to its environment and databases.Limit the number of requests a single computer device can make to the SASSA website so that programs making tens, hundreds or thousands of requests to it per second fail.SASSA has implemented Content Security Policy (CSP) as an added layer of security that helps to detect and mitigate certain types of attacks and data injection attacks. This provides controls that allow only approved sources of content that browsers should be allowed to load on the page as well as blocking unauthorised requests, including

- High-frequency requests that exceed normal user behavior.

- Requests with invalid or partial data (e.g., incorrect combinations of ID numbers and phone numbers).

- Requests from suspicious or known malicious IP addresses.

Audit all current SRD grant applications to identify the scale of the fraud, remove fraudulent applications — identifying these might be difficult — and insist that suspicious applications undergo verification.

An audit would not assist in identifying fraudulent applications if the fraud in case is identity theft, as all records of the applicant would match that of the alleged victim. The process that SASSA currently follows is to flag any suspected fraudulent application, and then require biometric confirmation if the applicant is the real person. The biometric identification does however pose a challenge to many applicants (which is the main reason we are not using it for all applicants). Thus, at this stage it’s too early to report on whether those applications that are suspected of fraud and not responded to, are genuine fraud cases, or if they are merely access challenges. The process has already commenced as reported on numerous occasions, which GroundUp has also published articles on.

Unfortunately, fraud has a negative impact on victims, and as such additional verification steps are required.

SASSA has also reprioritised significant resources to be able to equip its local offices with self help kiosks by the new financial year. This will enable us to assist applicants who do not have access to the necessary technology.

Response by Shoprite

Fraudulent SRD grant applications are no longer possible via a Money Market Account. All new accounts are now biometrically onboarded.

To safeguard our customers’ money, all suspicious transactions are reported, and accounts are immediately blocked. An account can only be unblocked pending the successful submission of additional verification documents.

SASSA has removed third-party access to the grant application system. We would welcome any additional safety measures and checks implemented by SASSA to further combat any fraudulent activities pertaining to SRD grants.

Response by TymeBank

From August 2024, TymeBank no longer allows SASSA grant recipients to receive grant payments into non-biometrically verified TymeBank accounts. If they would like to use their TymeBank Account to receive a grant, they must upgrade their account and complete the biometric verification process and KYC (Know Your Client).Over the past few months, we’ve been reaching out to account holders who still have non-biometric accounts to get them to upgrade their accounts biometrically. At the same time, we are conducting an analysis of transacting behaviour on accounts opened prior to August 2024 that receive grant payments to identify those that are non-legitimate grant beneficiaries. This project is expected to be completed shortly. By the end of January 2025, those accounts that are non-biometrically verified will be suspended, pending successful biometric verification. We continue to work closely with SASSA to combat fraud within the social grant system.