Google, through its philanthropic arm Google.org, has announced a N3 billion ($2.1 million) commitment to Nigeria to accelerate digital transformation by building advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) talent and strengthening digital safety.

The initiative, unveiled recently, directly supports Nigeria’s National AI Strategy and the federal government’s mandate to create one million digital jobs.

Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, welcomed the investment, describing AI as central to Nigeria’s ambition to raise productivity and compete globally in technology and innovation.

He said the partnership reflects the importance of private-sector collaboration in nurturing talent and advancing national priorities.

The funding will be channelled to five organisations. FATE Foundation, in collaboration with the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS), will embed advanced AI curricula into universities, while the African Technology Forum (ATF) will launch an innovation challenge to guide developers from learning to building real-world products.

On digital safety, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa will scale the “Be Internet Awesome” curriculum for youth, and CyberSafe Foundation will strengthen cybersecurity in public institutions.

Adenike Adeyemi, Executive Director of FATE Foundation, said the initiative would empower tertiary institutions, lecturers and students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa with deep AI competencies.

Olumide Balogun, Google’s Director for West Africa, described the N3 billion fund as an investment in people, aimed at equipping them with advanced AI skills and ensuring a safe digital space.

The announcement builds on Google’s long-standing commitment to Nigeria, including the Equiano subsea cable and the 2023 “Skills Sprint” programme, which trained 20,991 participants and enabled 3,576 to secure jobs and internships.

