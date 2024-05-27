Ghana's central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate at 29.00% in a decision announced on Monday, saying inflation would remain within the bank's expected range.

The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer has been restructuring its debts as it tries to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation.

At the Bank of Ghana's last rate-setting meeting in March it also maintained its policy rate, saying the inflation outlook had slightly worsened and required close monitoring.

