ACCRA - Ghana's central bank on Monday held its main interest rate at 30.00%, as forecast by a Reuters poll of analysts.

The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation, characterised by double-digit inflation and ballooning public debt.

The capital Accra has been hit by several days of anti-government protests driven by anger over economic hardship.

The government has secured a $3 billion support package from the International Monetary Fund conditional on debt restructuring.

