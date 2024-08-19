Senator Abdul’aziz Musa ‘Yar’adua, representing Katsina Central Senatorial District, has donated 1,200 bags of assorted fertilizer to be distributed to farmers across eleven local government areas.

This initiative aligns with the efforts of Governor Malam Dikko Umar Radda and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure food security for the current farming season.

Each of the local government areas received 100 bags of fertilizer.

Alhaji Umar Farouk A K, speaking on behalf of the Senator, highlighted that the donation was made in response to the rising costs of fertilizer and demonstrated the Senator’s ongoing commitment to supporting farmers.

He commended the Senator’s achievements in humanitarian services, empowerment, and army recruitment.

Engineer Surajo Yazid Abukur, representing the Chairman Coordinating Unit of the Senatorial District, urged Local Coordinators to ensure the fair distribution of the fertilizer.

The distribution was supervised by the Secretary of the Zonal Campaign Office, hAlhaji Umar A K and Alhaji Abu Bala Saulawa.

