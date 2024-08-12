The Federal Government has flagged off the construction of 216 housing units for civil servants in Abuja.

The outgoing Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, performed the groundbreaking ceremony of the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) Estate located at the Public Service Institute of Nigeria (PSIN), Kubwa, Abuja.

Yemi-Esan, who was accompanied by the Head of Service designate, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, and some Permanent Secretaries, also inaugurated a new indoor Sports Complex built by the PSIN management.

She reiterated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to provide quality and affordable housing for Nigerians, saying civil servants would not be left out in the program.

She noted that the flagging off the FISH Housing Estate in PSIN was a great milestone and urged the contractor to ensure the project was completed on time while adhering strictly to the design specifications.

Yemi-Esan urged civil servants to regularly engage in physical exercises and sports games to boost their well-being and mental health.

Administrator of Public Service Institute of Nigeria Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo,said the Sports complex stands as a lasting legacy of the outgoing Head of Service administration’s commitment to the well-being and development of civil servants.

He said the Sports Centre is named after her in recognition of her tremendous support.

Obatoyinbo said the two projects unveiled were part of efforts being made to actualize Pillar 6 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan 2021-2025, which underscores the importance of staff welfare to improve productivity and quality service delivery.

“Today is unique to us at PSIN because it marks another significant milestone in our commitment to providing holistic capacity development that extends beyond the training room but also prepare civil servants for success in all aspects of life.

“Sports, as we all know, offer a healthy outlet for stress and anxiety and support mental well-being. This is part of our efforts to drive the Sports, Entertainment and Culture aspect of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

