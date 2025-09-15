The figure also marked a 5.59 percent rise compared with N36.02 trillion recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Exports dominated the trade performance, accounting for 59.81 percent of total trade with a value of N22.75 trillion. This represents a 28.43 percent jump year-on-year and 10.45 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Crude oil exports remained the mainstay, contributing N11.97 trillion or 52.6 percent of total exports. Non-crude oil exports were valued at N10.78 trillion, representing 47.4 percent of exports, of which non-oil products accounted for N3.05 trillion, or 13.4 percent.

On the import side, Nigeria recorded N15.29 trillion in Q2 2025, making up 40.19 percent of total trade. This reflected a 9.43 percent rise compared to N13.97 trillion in the corresponding quarter of 2024, but a marginal 0.9 percent decline from N15.43 trillion in Q1 2025.

Overall, Nigeria posted a positive trade balance of N7.46 trillion in the period under review, an improvement of 44.31 percent from the surplus recorded in the first quarter of the year.

