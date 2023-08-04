Violent clashes between federal security forces and the Fano militia have erupted in Ethiopia’s Amhara region, raising concerns about the stability of the country’s second-most populous region. In response, the Ethiopian government disconnected the internet services in the region.

Moreover, Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it suspended flights from Addis Ababa to Amhara’s Gondar and Lalibela where there has also been fighting.

The deputy prime minister, Demeke Mekonnen, has called the situation “increasingly grave” and warned that it could “derail the country’s progress.”

The clashes began last week after federal authorities attempted to disarm the Fano militia, which is seen as a key ally of the government in the neighboring Tigray region. The Fano militia has refused to disarm, and the clashes have since escalated, leaving dozens of people dead and hundreds injured.

Reuters reported that several days ago the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) launched an operation to push Fano fighters out of the town of Kobo and other areas.

The violence is a setback for the Ethiopian government, which is already struggling to contain the fallout from the Tigray war. The war, which lasted for two years, killed thousands of people and displaced millions more.

Amhara region’s clashes raise concerns about future of Ethiopia’s federal system

The clashes in Amhara have also raised concerns about the future of Ethiopia’s federal system. The Fano militia is seen as a symbol of Amhara nationalism, and its defiance of the federal government could embolden other ethnic groups to demand greater autonomy.

The situation in Amhara is a reminder of the challenges facing Ethiopia as it tries to rebuild after the Tigray war. The government will need to find a way to reconcile with the Fano militia and address the underlying causes of the violence if it wants to prevent the conflict from spreading.

Two residents of Amhara’s capital, Bahir Dar, and three in Gondar, its second-biggest city, told Reuters that mobile internet service was shut down on Thursday.

Ethiopia’s Center for the Advancement of Rights and Democracy (CARD) has confirmed that the internet shutdown is happening in many localities of the Amhara region. CARD reiterated its belief that internet shutdowns are not the solution to prevent conflicts and bring sustainable peace and called for lifting of restrictions.

