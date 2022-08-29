Egypt’s local rice production can meet domestic needs throughout the year, the Middle East News Agency reported on August 28th, citing a statement by the Chamber of Cereals Industry (CCI).

As of September 1st, the maximum price of bulk rice will decrease to EGP 12 per kilo from EGP 14 in the local market, the Head of the Rice Division at the CCI Ragab Shehata revealed.

The maximum price of packaged rice per kilo will not exceed EGP 15 next month, Shehata added.

On August 22nd, Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Moselhi stated that the strategic reserve of wheat is sufficient for 7 months.

