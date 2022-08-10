Cairo - Trade exchange between Egypt and Sudan reached $1.165 billion in 2021, compared to $725 million in 2020.

This represents a year-on-year (YoY) increase of 60% or $440 million, Egypt's trade and industry minister Neveen Gamea, stated on Wednesday.

Gamea noted that Egypt is keen on developing mutual cooperation frameworks with Sudan across various fields, including the economic and commercial sectors.

Moreover, she commended the efforts made by business circles in the two states to promote mutual ties and face global economic challenges

The statement was made during the two-day Egyptian-Sudanese joint trade committee meetings chaired by Egypt’s Gamea, and Sudan’s Minister of Trade and Supply, Amal Saleh.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).