Egyptian Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Al-Sayed El-Quseir has signed a three-year agreement with his Chinese counterpart Tang Renjian to boost dialogue and exchange expertise in the field of agricultural activities, as per a statement on August 16th.

The agreement covers the adoption of the latest water-saving technologies, organic and biodynamic farming, agricultural innovation, pest control, digital transformation, fish farming, and soil health.

Moreover, it includes exchanging expertise in growing hybrid rice, corn, beans, and soybeans, in addition to cooperation in the field of livestock production, agricultural mechanization, training, capacity building.

The agreement also comprises the establishment of a joint technical and agricultural committee.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).