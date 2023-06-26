Businesses in south-east African countries are focusing on boosting customer experience. In particular, modernizing the customer contact center infrastructure has become a priority which has led to the growth of these regional enterprises. They are now considered to be closely catching up to other similar international organizations, a statistic backed by Genesys, an omnichannel customer experience specialist based here.

It is businesses in sectors such as finance, hospitality, healthcare, and insurance where the growing number of customers and sales plus the market itself, have pushed for modernizing of a market infrastructure. Customer experience suites in addition to these customer centers have had limited capabilities, but thanks to cloud solutions, they are now rapidly expanding.

Some of the companies are also looking into private cloud solutions but in the meantime, they are handling the shared cloud solutions pretty expertly which is contributing to rapid economic growth in this region and Mauritius as well. Unlike international companies, African organizations are not routing the decisions across multiple interactions.

They are, instead, harnessing workforce management and routing direct calls to agents with a specific skill level. Thanks to this, Genesys has seen this hub ranked 5th globally among 26 sub-regions. The cloud solutions utilized by businesses in South-East-Africa have seen the region grow by 74% in Q1, 110% in Q2, 28% in Q3 which is expected to increase to 87% in Q4.