President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso said on Sunday that the voting procedures for the 2022 Congolese legislative and local elections were “taking place in peace” across the country.

About 2.8 million Congolese voters have been going to the polls since Sunday morning to elect their deputies to the National Assembly and their municipal and departmental councilors.

More than 2,000 candidates are mobilized for the two elections, after which the National Assembly and the departmental and municipal councils will be renewed.

“If the elections take place on a regular basis, that is a good sign. Democracy is a process and we must continue to learn and move forward. I think we are on the right track,” said Nguesso.

The two elections were going smoothly in all the departments of the country, according to Henri Bouka, president of the National Independent Electoral Commission.

