Changan has introduced itself to South Africa with an exquisite event at Sun City's Superbowl this past weekend. The brand, which will be distributed in the country through Jameel Motors, has also opened its flagship car dealership in Mzansi following the event, bringing the total number of Changan dealerships in the country to 25.

Changan has been in existence for more than 100 years. It started operating in 1862, but has only been manufacturing vehicles since 1959.

Its recent launch in South Africa isn't its first foray into the country - it sold vehicles under the brand Chana from 2007 until 2013.

At the moment, Changan is seen as one of the big four car groups in China with 14 manufacturing bases and 34 plants worldwide.

At the introductory event, Changan showcased a brand expo and gala dinner to over 300 media representatives, customers, fleet operators, stakeholders, and dealer partners.

Marinus Venter, country general manager of Jameel Motors South Africa, said at the event:

“Changan is not entering South Africa as just another name in the market. We’re here to set a new standard where quality, technology, and reliability meet real value.”

Xiao Feng, general manager of Changan Automobile Middle East and Africa, spoke about the partnership with Jameel Motors at the event, saying:

“The future of mobility belongs to those who dare to imagine, who innovate, and who collaborate.”

What Changan is bringing to South Africa

Changan matched the energy of the event with an exciting new prospect for the South African market: the Hunter range extender electric vehicle (Reev) double cab bakkie.

It is the first bakkie in the world that utilises a unique energy setup: a petrol engine that acts as a generator for the battery that powers an electric motor for propulsion.

The backup 'generator' allows for more driving range, hence the Reev terminology. But just in case the unfamiliarity is something you're not comfortable with, the Hunter bakkie comes in a diesel derivative as well.

In the case of the Hunter bakkie, the Reev tech comprises a turbocharged 2L petrol engine, two electric motors on each axle, and a 31.2 kWh LFP battery pack.

The result is 200kW of power and 470Nm of torque, 145km of pure EV driving (CLTC) and an extended range of up to 1,000km on a full charge with the generator engaged.

Aside from the Reev tech, the Hunter double-cab bakkie also has unconventional yet not over-the-top EV exterior styling, particularly in the front.

At the expo in the Superbowl, the Hunter Reev was showcased. Quick judgments of its interior include a car-like cabin setup with touches of refinement around.

I did not get a chance to drive the newcomer, but I suspect the Hunter Reev to be quicker compared to its rivals, with a slightly more refined drive experience than the established workhorse bakkies.

This is, of course, just a deduction and not definitive, as I haven't driven it yet.

Other cars that Changan is offering in South Africa at the moment are the Alsvin, CS75 Pro, and the Deepal S07.

Lastly, Changan also showcased two vehicles that will make their way to the market in 2026: the Changan Uni-S and the Deepal S05 Reev.

Flagship showroom launched

Changan completed its introduction with the official opening of its flagship showroom in Pretoria.

“The flagship showroom is 1 of 25 fully trained and equipped Changan dealerships nationwide, currently ready to support sales, service, and parts.

“This network will continue to expand as the customer base grows, ensuring accessibility and convenience for Changan owners across South Africa,” says Changan South Africa.

“Customers will benefit from Changan Aftersales, a comprehensive support programme including service and maintenance plans, extended warranties, 24-hour roadside assistance, and access to our national dealer network,” said Venter at the launch.

The launch was attended by government officials, industry leaders, and media representatives, with addresses from Musa Khumalo, governance and support officer (GSO) of the City of Tshwane and Phindile Jonas, deputy director of registration and compliance.

