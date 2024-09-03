Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is set to visit Nigeria as part of the foundation’s ongoing commitment to advancing development across Africa.

The visit was disclosed in a statement from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Abuja.

Gates will engage with national and local leaders, partners, grantees, and innovators during his visit, which aims to support the foundation’s mission of addressing critical challenges facing the continent.

During his visit, Gates will meet with experts in primary health care, agriculture, and nutrition who are making significant strides despite economic hurdles.

Additionally, Gates will participate in a pan-African virtual dialogue scheduled for Tuesday, September 3rd, from 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM WAT.

This virtual event, which focuses on tackling malnutrition through integrated health, agriculture, and financing solutions, will also feature Jon Batiste, a musician, educator, and humanitarian.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, founded in 2000, has been instrumental in supporting African partners with funding and scientific expertise to address health, agriculture, and anti-poverty initiatives.

The foundation has invested over $7 billion through 2026 to support innovative approaches in combating hunger, disease, gender inequality, and poverty across 49 African countries.

With a focus on empowering African solutions and partnerships, the foundation collaborates with governments, the private sector, non-profit organisations, and civil society to improve health outcomes, enhance agricultural productivity, expand access to digital financial services, and provide economic opportunities to marginalised populations.

