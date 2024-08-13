Three people and domestic animals have been confirmed killed by floods, with houses, farmlands, and other valuables worth several millions of Naira being destroyed and washed away by heavy rainfall that lasted for three days nonstop in villages and communities in the Bauchi North Senatorial District.

In response, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed, has formed a strong committee led by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Ibrahim Kashim Mohammed, to visit the affected areas and assess the extent of the damage.

The team visited Giade LGA to assess the damage caused by the downpour, particularly the Giade-Shira portion of the Federal Highway, which was completely washed away, rendering it impassable.

The team also inspected the Giade – Azare State Road, the Azare – Jama’are Federal dual carriageway portion of the Kano – Maiduguri Expressway, also completely cut off.

The SSG, on behalf of the Governor, sympathized with the victims stressing that though it was a natural disaster, the government will definitely extend relief to them to cushion the effect of the losses.

Meanwhile, Bauchi State Government presented relief materials to the flood victims across the three local government areas, affected by the natural disaster which has continue to wreak havoc on the region.

This is coming as Reports indicated that The Azare-Isawa Road has been cut off, leaving many communities stranded

In Katagum LGA, the delegation was received by the Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Musa Azare, who highlighted the devastating impact of the flood.

“The flood has washed away entire villages, forcing us to seek temporary refugee resettlement centres,” he said.

Musa Azare added that the government’s swift response demonstrates its commitment to the welfare of its citizens, despite the challenges posed by the flood.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mas’ud Aliyu, reported that thousands of people are now homeless, with means of livelihood, including farmlands, destroyed.

He confirmed the death of three persons, with assessment ongoing across the three local government areas.

The relief materials presented by the state government aim to alleviate the suffering of the victims, providing them with essential items to survive the disaster.

In the company of the SSG were the State Commissioner of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Hajara Yakubu Wanka, Commissioner of Housing and Environment, Rt Hon Danlami Ahmad Kawule, Works, Hon Ibrahim Gambo Galadima and Commissioner of Finance, Dr Yakubu Adamu and the DG SEMA with Officials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Giade LGA, appreciated the Governor for sending a powerful delegation to visit them saying that many communities and villages have been submerged by the flood.

by Ishola Michael